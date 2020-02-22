Insider Selling: Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells $85,560.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 721,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zynga stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.25, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 32.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 171,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Zynga by 13.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 83,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zynga by 10.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

