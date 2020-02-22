Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Buys $101,997.00 in Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Terry A. Moore acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $101,997.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $16.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11. Farmers National Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 27.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 171.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

