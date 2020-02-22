Phillippe Lord Sells 1,500 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $108,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,616.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Phillippe Lord also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Phillippe Lord sold 19,973 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,361,559.41.
Meritage Homes stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
