Phillippe Lord Sells 1,500 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $108,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,616.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillippe Lord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Phillippe Lord sold 19,973 shares of Meritage Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $1,361,559.41.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

