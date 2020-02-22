Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Insider Sells $106,698.90 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $106,698.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,081.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NKTR opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after acquiring an additional 749,644 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 56,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,015,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 45,741 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

