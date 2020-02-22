Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells $120,911.13 in Stock

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $120,911.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Sonos Inc has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -431.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 926.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 78,621 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.