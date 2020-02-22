Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Insider Sells $120,911.13 in Stock

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $120,911.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SONO opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Sonos Inc has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -431.33 and a beta of 1.71.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.
About Sonos
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.
