Christopher B. Paisley Sells 200 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of EQIX opened at $655.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $602.89 and a 200 day moving average of $570.05. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $417.25 and a 52-week high of $657.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 181.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 91.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $620.37.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

