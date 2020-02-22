IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) EVP Sells $110,065.80 in Stock

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $110,065.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:INFO opened at $79.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IHS Markit by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INFO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.