Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) CEO Mark D. Morelli Sells 2,764 Shares

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 2,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $102,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,995 shares in the company, valued at $554,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $888.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.73. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $43.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

