Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) Insider Minerals Operating Dorchester Purchases 6,000 Shares

Dorchester Minerals LP (NASDAQ:DMLP) insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $96,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Minerals Operating Dorchester also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 7,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.46. Dorchester Minerals LP has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3612 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Dorchester Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 574 counties and parishes in 25 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.