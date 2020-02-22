CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CVL) Insider Buys A$95,000.00 in Stock

CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CVL) insider Douglas Chester acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.75 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,000.00 ($67,375.89).
CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR has a 12 month low of A$0.37 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of A$0.51 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.40. The company has a market cap of $175.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.46.
