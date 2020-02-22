CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CVL) Insider Buys A$95,000.00 in Stock

CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:CVL) insider Douglas Chester acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.75 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,000.00 ($67,375.89).

CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR has a 12 month low of A$0.37 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of A$0.51 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.40. The company has a market cap of $175.35 million and a P/E ratio of 9.46.

About CIVMEC/IDR UNRESTR

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides heavy engineering and construction services for the metals and minerals, oil and gas, water and energy, infrastructure, and marine and defense markets in Australia, Papua New Guinea, and Uganda. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Metals and Minerals, and Infrastructure.

