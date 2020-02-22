Christopher B. Paisley Sells 750 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $114.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.10. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 719.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after acquiring an additional 630,497 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 779,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,265,000 after acquiring an additional 561,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,486,000 after acquiring an additional 537,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. FBN Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.48.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.