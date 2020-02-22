Citigroup Cuts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $162.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.38.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $133.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.19. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $109.19 and a 1 year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

