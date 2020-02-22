BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

VST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Vistra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.22.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Shares of VST opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vistra Energy has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $501,107,436.39. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 57,672 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,586,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,060,000 after buying an additional 1,686,266 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 953,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after buying an additional 285,416 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.