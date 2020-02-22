Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VST. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Vistra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.22.

Shares of VST stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. Vistra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 20,801,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $501,107,436.39. Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,062 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,274,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,239,000 after acquiring an additional 687,848 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,390,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 650,621 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vistra Energy (VST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.