Morgan Stanley Raises Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $77.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $81.75.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.59%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 32,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,047,000 after buying an additional 11,070 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

