Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.08.

WAB opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.15.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 503.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

