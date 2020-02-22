Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We appreciate Waste Connections’ focus on secondary and rural markets to garner a higher local market share. The company has optimal asset positioning to generate higher profitability. An experienced management team, decentralized operating strategy and financial strength remain additional tailwinds. Acquisitions act as a key growth catalyst. The company is consistent in rewarding its shareholders. Due to these tailwinds, shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, seasonality is likely to hurt the company's revenues. Stringent environmental, health and safety laws have been hindering the company’s operations and raising operating costs. The company's Canadian operations exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate risks. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Waste Connections from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.35.

NYSE:WCN opened at $103.33 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.83 and a 200-day moving average of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 82.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,817 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5,316.2% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,214,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,776 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,300,000 after purchasing an additional 475,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,286,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,821,000 after purchasing an additional 412,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 476,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,288,000 after purchasing an additional 274,649 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

