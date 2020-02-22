Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) PT Raised to $158.00

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WHR. ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.88.

NYSE:WHR opened at $147.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.79. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.11.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,788,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 259.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 73,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 53,333 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

