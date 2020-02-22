Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $63.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. Cfra cut Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks cut Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.46. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 31.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

