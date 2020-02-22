Deutsche Bank Trims Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Target Price to $70.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WLK. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cfra cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $55.82 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

