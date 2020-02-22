Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Lowered to $65.00 at SunTrust Banks

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective reduced by SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WLK. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,412,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $239,380,000 after buying an additional 834,793 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,262,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,755,000 after buying an additional 1,982,920 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,015,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,528,000 after buying an additional 187,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 738,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

