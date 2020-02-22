Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Aegis reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Yelp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays cut Yelp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Yelp in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.35.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 213.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,318 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

