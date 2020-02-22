Cfra Cuts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $130.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective trimmed by Cfra from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.06.

Shares of WMT opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

