Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yelp fourth quarter results benefited from increasing Paying advertising locations. Moreover, the company’s focus on expanding its product portfolio with the launch of Verified License, Business Highlights and Yelp Portfolios is a key driver. The collaboration with GrubHub is also a tailwind as it provides users with access to a significant number of restaurants available for food ordering on the platform. Besides, the company is witnessing acceleration in consumer traffic across app unique devices. Significant improvement in cumulative reviews is encouraging too. However, competition from search giants like Google and Bing is a concern. Lack of revenue diversification is also a key threat for Yelp.”

Get Yelp alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Yelp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered Yelp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

YELP stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Yelp has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $700,782.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 48.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yelp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Yelp by 32.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yelp (YELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.