Citigroup Trims Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Target Price to $65.00

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WLK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.43.

WLK stock opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.46. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

