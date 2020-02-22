Deutsche Bank Trims Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Target Price to $129.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank from $132.00 to $129.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura decreased their target price on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra decreased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.06.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. Walmart has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $29,993,100 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,913,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,295,234,000 after purchasing an additional 284,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

