UBS Group Boosts Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $146.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $126.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ZTS. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.19.

NYSE ZTS opened at $142.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.01. Zoetis has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, CFO Glenn David sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $532,888.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $302,164.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,879 shares of company stock worth $16,407,322. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

