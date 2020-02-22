Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.06.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

