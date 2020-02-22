Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.06.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $118.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.83. The stock has a market cap of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Analyst Recommendations for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Citigroup Cuts Vulcan Materials Price Target to $162.00
Citigroup Cuts Vulcan Materials Price Target to $162.00
BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Vistra Energy
BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Vistra Energy
Vistra Energy Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Vistra Energy Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Morgan Stanley Raises Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Target to $77.00
Morgan Stanley Raises Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Target to $77.00
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Target Raised to $95.00
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Target Raised to $95.00
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Waste Connections to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Waste Connections to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report