Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Earns Neutral Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their neutral rating on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WLK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.43.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $78.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth $2,188,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 160,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,520,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

