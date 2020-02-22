JMP Securities Increases Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target to $900.00

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $875.00 to $900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.00.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Y stock opened at $788.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $808.98 and a 200-day moving average of $782.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $600.23 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alleghany will post 46.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.