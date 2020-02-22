JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WMT. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.06.

Walmart stock opened at $118.58 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 30.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Latest News

