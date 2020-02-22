Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Mizuho

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WMB. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.31.

WMB opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Williams Companies has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 153.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

