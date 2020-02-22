Raymond James Increases Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Price Target to $33.50

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $32.50 to $33.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 119.52% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,643 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 17.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

