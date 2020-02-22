Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 609.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 353,385 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 187,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 25,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt bought 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAG stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $35.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.69.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

