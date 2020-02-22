Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 72 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $168.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.64. The company has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $117.03 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

