Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 41,575 Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.08% of Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls during the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the period. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls alerts:

Shares of VGM stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $13.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

About Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.