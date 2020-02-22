Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Corteva were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,728,215,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,884,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,301 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,504,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,172,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,837,000 after acquiring an additional 215,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,794,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after acquiring an additional 373,454 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.