Independent Advisor Alliance Has $524,000 Stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after buying an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,155 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $5,444,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

AOS stock opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

