Independent Advisor Alliance Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,682,000 after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,947 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.48.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.91. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

In other news, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.