Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 3,209 iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.05% of iShares US Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of IDU opened at $175.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.32. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.93 and a fifty-two week high of $177.36.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

