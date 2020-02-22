31,094 Shares in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 469,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 64,744 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 17.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 144,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 140,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the fourth quarter worth about $2,111,000.

NYSE:NVG opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $17.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

