Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 157 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,892,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Lam Research by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,044,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,480,000 after acquiring an additional 205,665 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after acquiring an additional 31,353 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 638,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $316.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.17. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,622 shares of company stock worth $17,056,266. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Lam Research from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

