Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 67,461 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,341 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,461 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.11% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 782,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,235,000 after acquiring an additional 213,486 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,762,000 after buying an additional 574,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PB opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $75.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 34.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Hovde Group downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

