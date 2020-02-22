Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Cut by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,241 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $51.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

