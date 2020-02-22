Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 17,788 First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 67,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FVC opened at $29.15 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.23.

