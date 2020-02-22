Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 39,319 Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 31.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 14.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 80.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLPH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cowen lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

DLPH stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

