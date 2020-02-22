Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Stock Position in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

SPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE:SPH opened at $21.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. Suburban Propane Partners LP has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $333.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.70 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners LP will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.18%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

