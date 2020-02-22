Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Centene by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 142,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Centene by 28.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

CNC stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $68.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.74.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $10,448,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.