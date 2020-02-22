Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF (NYSEARCA:PZD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.20% of Invesco Cleantech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PZD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Cleantech ETF by 41.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 384,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Cleantech ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Cleantech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PZD opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.95. Invesco Cleantech ETF has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of The Cleantech Index (the Index). The Cleantech Index is an equally weighted index that consists of stocks of publicly-traded cleantech companies and American Depository Receipts (ADR’s) based on such stocks.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Cleantech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Cleantech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.