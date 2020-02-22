Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,426 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $5,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at $450,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $698,686.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $315,125.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,426,425. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.83.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $123.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.18 and a beta of 1.64. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $102.25 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

